Odisha government sends 3 more families of workers to Uttarkashi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday sent family members of three more workers to Uttarkashi where five persons from Odisha are trapped in an under-construction tunnel. Labour and Employment Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak and an officer of the Labour department accompanied the kin of the trapped workers to the site where a team of state government officials are monitoring the rescue operations. The team left for New Delhi on the day.

“The state government is facilitating the travel, food and accommodation of the families of the five workers who have been inside the tunnel for the last two weeks. I am going with the three members to the crash site and will stay there till the rescue operation is over,” Nayak told mediapersons.

Their travel arrangements were made after they met chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian at Naveen Nivas. A couple of family members of the other two trapped workers are already camping at the tunnel site. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is being updated of the rescue operation and the health conditions of the five workers from the state, Pandian told the three members.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday sent family members of three more workers to Uttarkashi where five persons from Odisha are trapped in an under-construction tunnel. Labour and Employment Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak and an officer of the Labour department accompanied the kin of the trapped workers to the site where a team of state government officials are monitoring the rescue operations. The team left for New Delhi on the day. “The state government is facilitating the travel, food and accommodation of the families of the five workers who have been inside the tunnel for the last two weeks. I am going with the three members to the crash site and will stay there till the rescue operation is over,” Nayak told mediapersons. Their travel arrangements were made after they met chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian at Naveen Nivas. A couple of family members of the other two trapped workers are already camping at the tunnel site. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is being updated of the rescue operation and the health conditions of the five workers from the state, Pandian told the three members.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp