3-day tribal fest Parab kicks off at Koraput in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The three-day tribal festival Parab-2023 kicked off amid much fanfare at Landiguda college ground in Koraput on Saturday night. The festival was inaugurated by ST & SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka. The minister lauded the district administration for successfully organising the Parab festival for over 25 years and highlighting the rich cultural traditions of the tribal people.

On the inaugural day, Demsa and Paika dance of Koraput, Bodo dance of Assam and Chhau of Mayurbhanj were performed by artistes. Cultural groups of different blocks of Koraput also showcased their talent on stage. A five-day Palishree mela was also opened at Parab ground where over 300 stalls comprising items related to agriculture, health, education, Mission Shakti and handicrafts have been set up.

The district cultural council will organise different cultural programmes of Rayagada, Mayurbhanj, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam during the three-day festival. Koraput collector Abdaal M Akhtar said the festival has achieved a unique status in the national level and the administration will organise it on a permanent stage in the coming years.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JEYPORE: The three-day tribal festival Parab-2023 kicked off amid much fanfare at Landiguda college ground in Koraput on Saturday night. The festival was inaugurated by ST & SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka. The minister lauded the district administration for successfully organising the Parab festival for over 25 years and highlighting the rich cultural traditions of the tribal people. On the inaugural day, Demsa and Paika dance of Koraput, Bodo dance of Assam and Chhau of Mayurbhanj were performed by artistes. Cultural groups of different blocks of Koraput also showcased their talent on stage. A five-day Palishree mela was also opened at Parab ground where over 300 stalls comprising items related to agriculture, health, education, Mission Shakti and handicrafts have been set up. The district cultural council will organise different cultural programmes of Rayagada, Mayurbhanj, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam during the three-day festival. Koraput collector Abdaal M Akhtar said the festival has achieved a unique status in the national level and the administration will organise it on a permanent stage in the coming years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp