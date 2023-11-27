Amid rise in crime, human intelligence eludes police in Bhubaneswar

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as some sensitive crimes committed in the capital in the last few months are yet to be solved, questions are being raised on police’s poor human intelligence system. On Friday night, a software engineer, his wife and two children were locked up in the washroom of their house in Raghunathpur within Nandankanan police limits by a group of around seven armed miscreants who looted gold ornaments and over Rs 6 lakh in cash from the victims. However, police said they have received some ‘clues’ but the accused are yet to be arrested.

Similarly, police are yet to arrest those involved in theft of valuables worth lakhs from the house of a DSP in Bansi Vihar area within Balianta police limits on November 15 where his relatives are staying. The police have also so far not managed to nab the accused who stabbed a woman in busy Gothapatna market area earlier this month. The victim Sasmita Behera was running a tiffin stall with her husband Biswanath Behera.

Interestingly, there were some customers at the couple’s stall when the incident took place at around 8.30 pm on November 6 evening. Police sources said the accused had reportedly not even covered his face while committing the crime but as the area had no CCTV cameras, police are finding it difficult to identify him.

This apart, police are not sure of the route taken by the accused to flee after stabbing Sasmita. A senior police officer said even as digitisation plays a vital role in detecting and solving crimes, human source of information is considered most valuable.

“Over the years, human intelligence has reduced for various factors. A police officer must build his intelligence network as criminals are now aware of the various technological advancements,” he said. In the recent incident of dacoity at Chand’s house, the miscreants did not steal laptop or mobile phones in a bid to avoid getting traced, said sources.

Another senior officer echoed similar views and said local police should ensure they are accepted by their sources and act on information shared by them. “An officer should not just sit inside the police station. He/she should create a sense of trust among their sources as they mostly provide concrete information,” he said. Sources said it has come to fore that miscreants from other states are involved in recent incidents of thefts from flats and houses in the city. But few steps have been taken to contain such crimes in the city.

Officers’ views

Police must ensure their sources trust them. Most criminals are abreast with tech used in solving crimes which makes role of informers vital.

