Former bureaucrat and CM Naveen Patnaik's trusted aide VK Pandian joins BJD

BHUBANESWAR: Putting to rest all speculations, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's trusted aide and former bureaucrat VK Pandian on Monday formally joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the presence of the chief minister and senior party leaders at Naveen Niwas here.

Welcoming him to the party, CM Naveen Patnaik said that Pandian has been working hard for the people of Odisha for a number of years and has earned the respect and trust of the people. He will continue to do so in the future as a member of the party, he added.

Pandian who had quit IAS last month was appointed as chairman of 5T Initiatives and Nabin Odisha in Cabinet minister rank.

VK Pandian said that he would work selflessly for the people of the state with sincerity, dedication and a humble manner with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and under the guidance of the chief minister.

The party is, however, yet to announce what role he will be assigned in the BJD. Sources said that a post of working president may be created to accommodate Pandian.

Pandian was felicitated at a meeting at Sankha Bhawan after joining the party where the general secretary (organisation) of the BJD Pranab Prakash Das, senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, office-bearers of all frontal organisations and a large number of party leaders and workers were present.

Announcing Pandian’s formal entry to the BJD, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra said he joined the party with the blessings of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who exuded confidence that he would bring success to the party just as he did for the administration.

He said that all, senior leaders are happy with his joining the BJD. “The party will immensely benefit from his administrative and political experience,” he said and added that his past administrative and political experience will be an asset for the party.

General secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das said that Panidan's joining is another step forward in his service to Odisha.

Industries Pratap Deb, Rajya Sabha Sasmit Patra, minister for science and technology Ashok Panda and several other senior leaders also welcomed the entry of Pandian to BJD.



Who is VK Pandian

VK Pandian, who sparked several controversies and was accused of violating the service rule, had taken voluntary retirement from government service on October 23 this year. He was later appointed as the chairman of the state's flagship 5T (transformational initiative) and Navin (new) Odisha scheme in the rank of cabinet minister to work directly under the chief minister.

The 2000-batch IAS officer began his bureaucratic career in 2002 as the sub-collector of Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district and was then posted as the collector of Mayurbhanj district in 2005.

Later, he was appointed as the collector of Ganjam in 2007. During his tenure in Ganjam, Pandian became close to the CM.

He later became private secretary to Naveen in 2011. Since then he had slowly taken complete control of the government machinery with the Chief Minister taking a backseat in recent years.

During till 2019 elections, Pandian chose to stay behind the curtains, the massive mandate spurred him to step out of the shadows and become the face and voice of Naveen Patnaik. He has ever since been hailed as Naveen’s political strategist with full control of the government and BJD politics. Naveen too made no bones about conveying the message that Pandian was his blue-eyed boy.

Apart from being the private secretary to the chief minister, Patnaik had given Pandian the additional responsibility of the '5T secretary' in 2019 to implement some transformational initiatives in government departments.

With the 2024 elections barely months away, Pandian’s retirement had given shape to a big churn in Odisha politics.

