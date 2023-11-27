Home States Odisha

Industry-oriented skill programme at BPNSI in Odisha

Biju Patnaik National Steel Institute. (Photo | Twitter, @bpnsi)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A two-day industry oriented skill development programme of Biju Patnaik National Steel Institute (BPNSI), a national level institution under Ministry of Steel, was inaugurated here on Sunday for diploma engineering students aspiring to work in the corporate sector.

Union Steel secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha inaugurated the programme at the State Council of Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTE&VT) as part of BPNSI’s Campus to Corporate Connect Series. Sinha in his address to the students, stressed the importance of keeping abreast with trending technologies such as Industry 4.0 and the need for innovation for the benefit of stakeholders of steel sector and overall ecosystem.

BPNSI officials said as part of the programme, students will be taken on plant visit so that they can appreciate and understand the functioning of a steel plant. This time, the students will visit Tata Steel plant at Kalinga Nagar as part of the skilling programme.

Former CEO of Bhilai Steel Plant, SAIL, Arun Rath and BPNSI director Pritam Shankar Purakayastha along with Diploma engineering students and faculty of Ganesh Institute of Engineering and Technology, Bhubaneswar attended the programme.

