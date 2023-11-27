Narayan Jewellers opens its showroom in Bhubaneswar

Home States Odisha

The jewellers is offering easy monthly installment scheme starting from just Rs 1,000 per month to customers.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Narayan Jewellers opened its first retail outlet here on Sunday.  The 3,000 sq ft state-of-the-art showroom, located at Ashok Nagar in Janpath, was inaugurated by Narayan Jewellers MD Dillip Kumar Patra in presence of staff.  

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the Narayan Jewellers showroom here. Our brand has always stood for unparalleled craftsmanship and exquisite designs. With the opening of our new showroom, we aim to provide a haven for connoisseurs of fine jewellery, where they can explore and acquire pieces that reflect their unique style and grace,” Patra said.

The showroom has a stunning array of jewellery collections. The meticulously curated selection includes rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets adorned with the finest diamonds, gemstones, and precious metals. The jewellers is offering easy monthly installment scheme starting from just Rs 1,000 per month to customers.

Customers paying Rs 10,000 for 10 months will get one installment free. Besides, making charge at the showroom starts from Rs 299. Customers will also get a silver coin on purchase of gold. The offers are valid for one month, the showroom officials stated.

