National Children’s Literary Festival concludes at KiiT-IS in Bhubaneswar

Published: 27th November 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

The event also witnessed presence of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, Indian reality star Prince Narula, storyteller Geeta Ramanujam, Indian novelist Sudeep Nagarkar among others | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 9th National Children’s Literary Festival (NCLF), a platform for knowledge sharing among students, organised by KiiT International School (KiiT-IS), concluded here on Sunday. The two-day event was attended by more than 1,000 students from 75 schools across the country. KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, who inaugurated the lit fest on Saturday said NCLF is a unique platform for knowledge sharing among a diverse assembly of over a thousand students, teachers, and prominent individuals.

He emphasised the significance of knowledge in the current age, stating it surpasses the value of certificates. KiiT-IS chairperson Mona Lisa Bal said every year the festival provides a dynamic and engaging literary platform for young students keeping pace with the evolving interests of emerging adults. The festival, she said, has evolved into an international event, reflecting its relevance in the contemporary literary scene.

Bal also stressed the importance of fostering freedom of expression and communication from an early age. Such an environment helps young generations hone their critical thinking skills, develop independent perspectives, and become opinion-makers and thought developers, she said. Writer Anand Neelakantan and spoken word poet Priya Malik were felicitated for their contributions to literature during the event. The event also witnessed the presence of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, Indian reality star Prince Narula, storyteller Geeta Ramanujam, Indian novelist and writer Sudeep Nagarkar among others.

