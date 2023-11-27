Odisha has high gastric cancer rate: Study

Hemant Kumar Rout By

BHUBANESWAR: In a first-of-its-kind study conducted in India, a group of gastroenterologists and hepatologists has detected high prevalence of early gastric cancer in Odisha which proves the feasibility of endoscopic diagnosis of gastric cancer and early gastric cancer.

Gastric cancer has emerged as a major public health concern with incidence and mortality rates growing worldwide. In India, gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer, constituting 7.2 per cent of all cases with higher incidence in northeastern states, comparable to high-incidence areas globally.

The study conducted by Bhubaneswar-based Sai Institute of Gastroenterology and Liver Sciences (SIGLS) in collaboration with US-based Mayo Clinic and Osaka International Cancer Institute, Japan revealed the prevalence rate of early gastric cancer in the state was around 0.6 per cent.

“Until now gastric cancer was a known health concern in the country as its early detection was rare or not feasible. We have detected early gastric cancer with endoscopic diagnosis during the study, conducted for the first time,” said founder of SIGLS Dr Ashutosh Mohapatra.

A total of 1,033 persons with abdominal symptoms, including 65 per cent men and a mean age of 52 years who reported in the hospital, were included in the study. While 25 (2.4 per cent) were found to have gastric cancer, six (0.6 per cent) were detected with early gastric cancer.

Two patients had cancer at two or more locations. All early gastric cancer patients were men with an average age of 66 years. The cancer was detected in the distal stomach with the presence of Helicobacter pylori infection (one type of bacterial infection) and severe atrophic gastritis.

Of the six patients with early gastric cancer, five underwent endoscopic submucosal dissection, resulting in successful recovery, whereas one patient did not receive any treatment due to some other reasons and succumbed. Besides, 19 patients (1.8 per cent) were diagnosed with advanced gastric cancer, during the study period.

Dr Mohapatra said the findings showed that the endoscopic detection of early gastric cancer is possible in India. Optimal training on endoscopic diagnosis can improve the detection of such lesions and recovery rate, he said. “Early gastric cancer diagnosis is not difficult if the endoscopist knows the features. It can be cured with endoscopic therapy without need for surgery. This is organ preserving. So early detection and treatment should be the goal,” he added.

The study has suggested implementation of an endoscopic screening programme for early gastric cancer in the country. Hyderabad-based Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and Kolkata-based Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals were also involved in the study that has been published recently in the peer-reviewed medical journal DEN Open.

