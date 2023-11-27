Home States Odisha

Odisha Research Centre to explore state’s hidden history, says Minister Pradhan

The centre will foster knowledge practices and ascertain scientific reason and the underlying process behind stone carvings of Konark Sun Temple by Odia sculptors.

Published: 27th November 2023

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Governor Raghubar Das, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and MP Bhartruhari Mahatab at the inauguration of the ORC. | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said Odisha Research Centre (ORC) will explore the state’s hidden history and culture. Inaugurating the ORC at a function here on the occasion of  Constitution Day of India in the presence of Governor Raghubar Das, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, Pradhan said the rich and glorious history of Odisha has been limited to mere folklore due to lack of proper research. He said the centre will prepare a roadmap for the next two decades for the state which will complete a centenary of its formation in 2036.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Knowledge tradition of Odisha: A futuristic framework’, the Union minister said in the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary National Education Policy, priority has been given to multi-disciplinary education from IITs to IIMs. The centre will foster knowledge practices and ascertain scientific reason and the underlying process behind stone carvings of Konark Sun Temple by Odia sculptors.

Stating Odisha is home to many arts and culture, Pradhan said Konark temple exhibits several scenes signifying maritime movement with giraffe motifs which indicates the state’s rich maritime ties with Southeast Asia and Africa. Some historians also suggest ancient Kalinga used to supply elephants to other countries.

He said the Odisha Research Centre will help in delving deeper into the entire thought process and basic theory for creating such a marvel which has remained a mystery till date. The centre will conduct research on art, culture, archaeology, tradition and literature, sociology, political process and political culture, agriculture, commerce, business and industry of Odisha.

It will also work on smart cities, climate change, environmental protection and sustainable development, semiconductors and rare earths and advanced minerals, he added. ORC is being established in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Indian Knowledge Systems Division of the Ministry of Education, IIM Sambalpur, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Bhubaneswar.

