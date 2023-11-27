Home States Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu arrives on two-day visit to Odisha

The President had spent three days in her home district Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur from November 20 during her visit to the state earlier this month.

Published: 27th November 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 09:35 AM

Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik receiving President Droupadi Murmu at the airport | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on a two-day visit to the state. On her second visit to Odisha within a week, she was received by Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu at Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

Soon after arriving at the airport amid tight security, Murmu proceeded to Raj Bhavan where she is scheduled to stay the night. On Monday, Murmu will attend Boita Bandana ceremony, which commemorates the state’s ancient maritime glory, organised by the Paradip Port Authority on Kartika Purnima at Paradip. She will also virtually launch a Multi Model Logistics Park and lay the foundation  for new reservoir, water treatment plant and next-generation vessel traffic management and information system at Paradip.

Official sources said she is also likely to interact with members of the fishing community during her visit to the port town. The President had spent three days in her home district Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur from November 20 during her visit to the state earlier this month.

TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Odisha

