Traffic advisory, route map issued for Baliyatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory and route map for the fair which will remain effective till December 4. Violation of the traffic advisory will attract penalty of `500 which may be extended up to `1,000 per offence. The traffic restrictions imposed by police for the fair will come into force from 2 pm everyday between November 27 and December 4.

No three or four-wheelers will be allowed to ply from Bellview Chhak (Judicial Academy) through Satichaura, Shelter Chhak and Kanika Chhak to Baliyatra ground. People are required to take the road though CDA-11 and park their vehicles either at Biju Patnaik or Bhuasuni fields.

Similarly, movement of vehicles plying through Madhusudhan Setu has been restricted. Such vehicles will have to be parked either at Biju Patnaik or Bhuasuni fields from where visitors can avail shuttle bus service up to Cantonment police station to reach the Baliyatra ground.

Riders coming from Satichaura Chhak through Shelter Chhak and Kanika Chhak are required to park their two-wheelers at the parking place in front of Daya Ashram or at Karikeswar Gada. Similarly, the movement of three/four wheelers from Chahata to Baliyatra ground will be restricted.

The vehicles are to be parked at Bhuasuni field. Only two-wheelers can proceed from Chahata Chhak through Deer Park to reach Kartikeswar Gada Parking. Vehicular movement will be restricted from Deer Park.

Movement of vehicles (two/three/four wheelers) from Madhukunja Park to Baliyatra ground has been restricted. Vehicles coming from Kanika Chhak towards Chandi Mandir shall have to avail the route through Biju Pattanaik Chhak and park at Christian field.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Jobra and Mata Matha will be parked opposite the Chief Justice’s residence designated as A, B and C. No vehicles are allowed on Ring Road from Chief Justice Residence Chhak towards Gadagadia temple/Boat Gate.

Movement of vehicles coming from Howrah Motor Chhak and Mastan Dargha towards Madhusudan Statue has been restricted. Such vehicles can ply on Ring Road to reach the designated parking opposite Chief Justice’s residence.

Around 55 to 60 platoons of police force will be deployed for the fair. This apart, 26 police aid posts and five watch towers will be set up for maintaining law and order, informed Mishra.

Sachin-Jigar, Anu to perform at fair

Music composers Sachin-Jigar and Anu Mallik will perform at Baliyatra this year. Sachin-Jigar will perform on December 2 and Anu the next day. This apart, at least 139 cultural troupes from across Odisha and other states will perform at the fair

