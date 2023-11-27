Villagers block road to protest growing crimes in Odisha's Malipali

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Thousands of people on Sunday blocked the Bargarh-Bheden road at Malipali protesting the arrests made by police in connection with the lynching of two youths. The agitators, all residents of several villages located along Bargarh-Bheden road, also demanded necessary steps by police to curb incidents of theft, snatching and loot in the area.

Shouting slogans against the police, around 2,000 villagers participated in the road blockade which was launched at 8 am. The agitators claimed that the persons arrested by police for the death of two youths, who were reportedly caught attempting to snatch a mobile phone from an elderly man, were innocent. The incident took place due to negligence of police, they alleged.

On November 21, three youths were brutally beaten up by a mob when they were trying to snatch a mobile phone near Sahutikra village. While two youths died, another sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla. Police have arrested nine persons in connection with the incident.

The agitating villagers said while snatching, loot and theft incidents have become common in the area, police are not paying any heed to the growing crimes. An agitator, Ashwini Tripathy said villagers have lodged several complaints with police over the increasing crimes, but the latter are yet to take any step in this regard.

“Had the police taken appropriate action on the complaints, the incident on November 21 would not have taken place. Police have swung into action now by arresting innocent persons instead of the real culprits,” he alleged.

The road blockade continued for nearly nine hours. The blockade was lifted after additional SP of Bargarh Tapan Mohanty along with senior police officials reached the spot and held discussion with the agitators. Mohanty said, “We assured the villagers that police will intensify patrolling and deploy more personnel in sensitive areas to check criminal activities. They were also assured that those involved in the lynching incident will be arrested during the course of investigation.”

