Parab fest enthralls Koraput on Day 2

Artistes performing on the second day of Parab festival 2023 in Koraput | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The second day of the national Parab festival 2023 in Koraput showcased the cultural performances of Odisha tribals along with the artistes from other states on Sunday night. 

The event featured the Dhemsa dance by tribals of Padampur, Santhal dance by artistes from West Bengal, Tapetagullu folk dance by cultural troupes of Andhra Pradesh, Chutuku dance by tribals of Sambalpur followed by the Gurundi dance from Nabarangpur district.

The Parab stage also witnessed cultural displays by block-level artistes from different areas of Koraput blocks. Despite the chilly weather, over 30,000 people witnessed the festival from across the district. 

Secretary of Commerce and Transport Usha Padhee, principal secretary of agriculture Arabinda Padhee, Nalco executive director Susil Kumar Padhi, BSF DIG Sailash  Kumar, HAL general manager Sudhansu Mohan Jena, Malkangiri collector Vishal Singh, Nabarangpur collector Kamal Lochan Mishra and Koraput collector Md Abdaal Akhtar graced the event. 

Additionally, the national-level Pallisree Mela attracted a large number of buyers, with around 300 stalls from inside and outside the state offering a diverse range of materials. 

