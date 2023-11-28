Home States Odisha

State wins gold at IITF 

This year’s theme was ‘Unity by Trade’ and the state pavilion showcased its ancient maritime trade, agricultural products, handloom and artefacts.

Published: 28th November 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The Odisha Pavilion has won a gold medal for the best pavilion in the 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at New Delhi. The pavilion that drew huge attention for its traditional design and aesthetics, won the first prize for excellence in display. The winners were selected based on the parameters of design and display, theme presentation, hygiene and dissemination of information. 

Odisha pavilion at the IITF 2023

This year’s theme was ‘Unity by Trade’ and the state pavilion showcased its ancient maritime trade, agricultural products, handloom and artefacts. A maritime boat known as ‘Boita’ was set up at the centre of the exhibition arena. 

Director, I & PR department Saroj Samal received the award from chief managing director of India Trade Promotion Organisation on Sunday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Odisha team on winning the gold.

“Congratulations to Team #Odisha on winning Gold at #IITF2023, New Delhi. Showcasing the spirit of ‘Unity through Trade’, the Odisha Pavilion highlighted the state’s commitment to women empowerment & their participation in economic prosperity and exhibited a wide range of tribal art, artefacts & products,” he wrote on X. IITF concluded on Monday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IITF Odisha Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp