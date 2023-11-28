State wins gold at IITF 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha Pavilion has won a gold medal for the best pavilion in the 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at New Delhi. The pavilion that drew huge attention for its traditional design and aesthetics, won the first prize for excellence in display. The winners were selected based on the parameters of design and display, theme presentation, hygiene and dissemination of information.

Odisha pavilion at the IITF 2023

This year’s theme was ‘Unity by Trade’ and the state pavilion showcased its ancient maritime trade, agricultural products, handloom and artefacts. A maritime boat known as ‘Boita’ was set up at the centre of the exhibition arena.

Director, I & PR department Saroj Samal received the award from chief managing director of India Trade Promotion Organisation on Sunday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Odisha team on winning the gold.

“Congratulations to Team #Odisha on winning Gold at #IITF2023, New Delhi. Showcasing the spirit of ‘Unity through Trade’, the Odisha Pavilion highlighted the state’s commitment to women empowerment & their participation in economic prosperity and exhibited a wide range of tribal art, artefacts & products,” he wrote on X. IITF concluded on Monday.

