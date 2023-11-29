All five Odia workers in good health: Officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ordeal has finally ended. Not just for the five Odia workers but also their family members who waited with bated breath since Diwali night for their safe evacuation. Labour Minister Sarada Nayak, who had been camping at the tunnel site since last week and closely monitoring the rescue operation till they were brought out on Tuesday evening, said all the five workers of the state were safe and healthy.

“There is nothing to worry about. They are all in good health. They have been taken to hospital where they will be kept under observation, probably for 24 hours. As per the chief minister’s directive, we will wait till they are discharged from the hospital and bring them back home,” Nayak told TNIE after the rescue operations were over.

Dhiren Nayak of Badakudar and Bisweswar Nayak of Jogibandh in Mayurbhanj district, Raju Nayak from Kuldiha in Balasore, Bhagaban Bhotra of Nabarangpur and Tapan Mandal of Bhadrak district were trapped in the tunnel.

The first five workers who were brought out of the tunnel included Bisweswar and Tapan. Bimal Nayak, brother of Bisweswar who was taken to Uttarkashi by the state government three days back, said he could only see him while being taken to the hospital from the tunnel. “The local officials took the family members in separate vehicles to the hospital. On seeing me, he smiled and said that he was fine,” Bimal

said.

Phulchand Bhotra, brother of Bhagwan who was also present during the rescue operation, said his health condition is good. “We were afraid that he would have fallen ill after staying in that condition for such a long time. But Bhagwan is still mentally and physically strong,” he said.

Back home, celebrations erupted in the houses of the workers. Dinesh Nayak, relative of 19-year-old Raju, said his family has finally breathed a sigh of relief. Raju is the sole earning member in his family of five including his ailing parents and two younger siblings.

Meanwhile, another team of Labour department officials is stationed in the labourers’ colony at the site. According to official reports, besides the five workers who were trapped inside the tunnel, around 18 to 22 workers from Odisha were employed for the work directly by the Navayuga company and through contractors. With uncertainty looming over the tunnel work for the time being, the team is coordinating with workers who are willing to return to Odisha.

“One or two workers have expressed their interest in returning with us while a few others may take a week or 10 days to come back after settling their dues with the contractor. We will ensure they are paid their wages and return home safely,” said a senior labour officer camping at the site.

Naveen thanks rescuers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked the rescue teams that were engaged in the operation. “It gives me immense pleasure to learn about the successful rescue operation and I am very happy that our workers will return home safe,” he said. Stating that this rescue operation proves that India can do anything and everything to save the lives of its citizens, the chief minister also thanked the Uttarakhand government, NDRF, the Armed Forces and DRDO

