ASI starts laser scanning of Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar

PURI: The technical team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began laser scanning of the outer walls of Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar (treasury) on Tuesday. Technicians and engineers from Mumbai installed a camera on a tripod and scanned the northwest portion of the structure in presence of the managing committee members of Shree Jagannath temple. Fifteen core committee members of the temple led by their chief NC Pal were also present.

Superintendent of ASI, Puri circle DB Gadanaik said the team documented 37 spots. The laser scan images will enable experts to detect weak points or cracks only on the outer wall. If damage is of serious nature, the scanning of inner walls will be needed.

On Wednesday, the south portion of the structure will be scanned. It will take around four days to fully scan the walls. Subsequently, all the individual images will be synchronised using a special software and the picture displayed on computer screen. One can examine these images with 150 mega pixels resolution by widening the picture and determine the exact point of cracks, weak spots and damage on the stone walls. ASI sources said it will take at least a week to process the images and find results.

Gadanaik said using laser scan images, documentation has been made of the Sun temple at Konark, Lingaraj temple and many other small temples in the state. This is the first time the gadget is being used in Shree Jagannath temple.

The scanning gadget worth `1 crore comprises a small camera with a height of 7 inch and 4 inch width. It is mounted on a tripod and can move 360 degree to take 3D digital images of the stones using laser rays.

Earlier, an attempt was made to conduct 3D scanning of Srimandir using a drone camera, but it remained incomplete. The final report will be submitted after 15 days, Gadanaik added.

