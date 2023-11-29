BJD MLA warns Paradip port shutdown after Union Minister says Odisha government not helping

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A war of words has ensued between the ruling BJD and the Opposition BJP after Union minister of state for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Y Naik blamed the state government for hindering the transformation of Paradip port to a number one port of the country.

Enraged over the statement of the minister, BJD MLA from Paradip Sambit Routray went to the extent of threatening that his party has the capacity to shut down the port within no time. Interacting with mediapersons here after offering prayer to Lord Jagannath at Puri, Naik said the business of Paradip port is not growing due to low cargo handing capacity. The port is not getting business as the existing road infrastructure is too inadequate.

“As the existing road link to the port is very narrow, the port authorities have been requesting the state government for its widening for a long time. There has been no response from the state government so far,” he said.

Naik asserted that no one can stop Paradip port from becoming number one port of the country if road connectivity is improved and the port is modernised. “I am shifting the responsibility entirely to the state government. The Centre is ready to financially assist the state government for development of road infrastructure and other development activities of the port. We have to work together,” the minister said.

To another query, Naik, also the Tourism minister, said that the Centre has taken up 802 projects under Sagarmala scheme and nearly 500 projects have been completed. Taking the statement of Naik as an affront to the state government, the Paradip MLA said it will not take much time to shut down the port. “If we take to the streets, then we will shut Paradip port in an hour,” Routray said.

He also dragged President Droupadi Murmu into the controversy for not taking the name of former chief minister Biju Patnaik for his contribution to Paradip Port in her speech during her visit to the port town. Coming down heavily on the BJD MLA for unnecessarily dragging Murmu, former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai said it is unfortunate to show disrespect to the President by the ruling party.

