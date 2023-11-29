IIC in Odisha held with Rs 37L cash just 4 months after promotion

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Barely four months after his promotion to the rank of inspector, Boipariguda inspector in-charge (IIC) Susanta Satpathy was arrested by Vigilance for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known source of income. The vigilance team intercepted Satpathy near Jeypore and recovered Rs 2.70 lakh from his possession. The anti-corruption agency has so far seized a staggering Rs 37.27 lakh cash from the policeman.

Around Rs 29.77 lakh of the total cash was recovered from his government residential quarter in Cuttack while another Rs 3 lakh was seized from his government quarter at Boipariguda. Around Rs 1.80 lakh cash was recovered from Satpathy’s office chamber in the same place.

Acting on a tip-off about possession of huge cash by the police officer as illegal gratification from different sources, the Vigilance team began keeping an eye on Satpathy’s movement and intercepted him near Jeypore on November 27 while he was enroute to Cuttack by bus.

Soon, raids were conducted at multiple locations linked to him leading to recovery of Rs 37.27 lakh cash. “The police officer could not come up with a satisfactory response. Accordingly, the entire cash was seized,” said an official from the anti-graft agency.

As per the Vigilance officials, Satpathy had been placed under suspension in January 2020 by the Rayagada SP. In another instance, the officer was awarded one black mark as punishment by the Jagatsinghpur SP in 2012 over misconduct and dereliction of duty.

Satpathy had started his career as a constable in 1999 and then got selected as a sub-inspector (SI) through direct recruitment in 2008. After working as an SI for years, he was promoted to the rank of inspector and posted in Koraput in July 2023. The next month he was transferred as IIC Boipariguuda.

The investigation of the case is in progress. Details of immovable and movable assets including investments, deposits etc., are being probed, vigilance officials said.

