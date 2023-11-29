Man awarded 20 years in jail for raping minor girl in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Additional district and sessions judge-cum-presiding officer, Special Court under POCSO Act, Baripada Sumita Jena on Tuesday awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment to a 25-year-old man and imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 with additional months of jail term in case he fails to pay, for raping a 16-year-old girl in Mayurbhanj’s Baisinga police station area.

The convict Chandan Singh of Satapautia village convinced the girl that he would take her to her aunt’s house in Bhalubasa on June 27, 2018. However, instead, he took her to her grandmother’s house in Rupsa and raped her. The next morning, Singh fled while the girl called her parents to take her back. When her brother in-law and brother rushed to rescue Rupsa, the girl narrated her ordeal.

Her parents filed an FIR in Baisinga police station and the accused was arrested on the day. The public prosecutor (PP) Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik said based on the statements of 13 witnesses, the court awarded Singh 20 years RI and imposed a fine of Rs 13,000. The court also issued an order to the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Baripada to pay the minor Rs 4 lakh as compensation.

