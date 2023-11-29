Odia writer Dileswar Rana to receive Sahitya Akademi Yuva Purashkar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odia writer Dileswar Rana will receive the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Yuva Purashkar-2023 for his book of short stories ‘Senrra’.This was announced by the Sahitya Akademi on Tuesday.‘Senrra’ is 29-year-old Rana’s first book. Belonging to Dhanramal village under Narla block of Kalahandi, he published ‘Senrra’ - a book of 10 short stories - in 2021. The book tells stories of Kalahandi’s culture and folklore in a contemporary manner.

A primary school teacher at Kutenpadar under Bhawanipatna block, Rana said he wrote the stories to bring to fore various aspects of the district’s culture and traditions. The book was selected on the basis of recommendation made by a jury comprising Bibhuti Pattnaik, Dash Benhur and Gobinda Chandra Chand.

Kalahandi, as a theme, has been central to all of Rana’s works. His second book ‘Melibhuin’, a novel, is also based on the legendary freedom fighter of the district Shaheed Rando Majhi.

It was published by the National Book Trust in 2022. Besides, he has written many poems, plays, songs, dramas and has also created telefilms for Doordarshan. He is also a presenter at the All India Radio, Bhawanipatna. The award is given to authors below the age of 35 and consists of a cash reward of `50,000 and a copper plaque. It will be presented to Rana at a function to be held at a later date.

Earlier in June, while the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar was finalised for 20 authors in as many languages, the award in Odia language was cancelled by the Central Sahitya Akademi following a controversy. For the award, the akademi constitutes a three-member jury committee for each language which shortlists books and sends it to its executive committee for final selection.

As per norms, names of the jury members are not revealed till the awards are announced. This year, the general council meeting for the awards in Odia language was supposed to be held on June 10. But names of two jury members - Hrushikesh Mallick and Harishchandra Behera - and names of some books that were shortlisted for the award were leaked on social media a day before the meeting.

As a result, the meeting was cancelled and the akademi withheld the award in Odia language. Of the nearly 35 book submissions for the award, 10 had been shortlisted. Author and convenor of Odia Advisory Board, Sahitya Akademi, Gourahari Das and many other litterateurs had written to the president of Sahitya Akademi Madhav Kaushik demanding an independent inquiry into how the names were leaked and reconstitution of a new jury for the award.

