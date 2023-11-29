Odisha tribal festival Parab ends in grand style

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The three-day-long Parab festival concluded at Landiguda college ground here on Monday night. Over one lakh people from across Koraput district gathered to witness the final day of the tribal festival. The last day saw performances by troupes of Khajuriput, West Bengal artistes, Malkangiri dancers, Jeypore cultural group, Gujarat artistes, and that of ORMAS.

On the occasion, Parab Samman was awarded to theatre artist Sudhakar Patnaik, sports and martial arts expert Akanksha Mohanty and social worker Baikuntha Mandal. Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, Laxmipur MLA Prabhu Jani, Kotpad MLA Padmini Dian, joint director of Culture department Subadh Kumar Acharya, Koraput Central Cooperative Bank chairman Iswar Chandra Panigrahi and Koraput special development council chairman Chandra Sekhar Majhi were present.

Koraput collector Abdaal M Akhtar thanked the people of Koraput, public representatives and officials from different departments for their cooperation in making the festival a success.

