Home States Odisha

Odisha tribal festival Parab ends in grand style

On the occasion, Parab Samman was awarded to theatre artist Sudhakar Patnaik, sports and martial arts expert Akanksha Mohanty and social worker Baikuntha Mandal.

Published: 29th November 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes from Koraput performing Dhemsa dance on the last day of the fest | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The three-day-long Parab festival concluded at Landiguda college ground here on Monday night. Over one lakh people from across Koraput district gathered to witness the final day of the tribal festival. The last day saw performances by troupes of Khajuriput, West Bengal artistes, Malkangiri dancers, Jeypore cultural group, Gujarat artistes, and that of ORMAS.

On the occasion, Parab Samman was awarded to theatre artist Sudhakar Patnaik, sports and martial arts expert Akanksha Mohanty and social worker Baikuntha Mandal. Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, Laxmipur MLA Prabhu Jani, Kotpad MLA Padmini Dian, joint director of Culture department Subadh Kumar Acharya, Koraput Central Cooperative Bank chairman Iswar Chandra Panigrahi and Koraput special development council chairman Chandra Sekhar Majhi were present.

Koraput collector Abdaal M Akhtar thanked the people of Koraput, public representatives and officials from different departments for their cooperation in making the festival a success.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parab festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp