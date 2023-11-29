Home States Odisha

Tanka Pani energises visitors at Baliyatra

The medicinal properties in the drink help wade off exhaustion and acts as a natural coolant during scorching summers.

Published: 29th November 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

The stall selling Tanka Pani at the Pallishree mela | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: While Baliyatra this year has come up with some unique and interesting new additions, a special drink ‘Tanka Pani’ has caught the attention of visitors. The refreshing drink made from fermented rice ‘Torani’, has been brought forth by a women producer group of Mahanga, Shanti, at the open air trade fair for the first time this year. The stall is located adjacent to the office and control room of the state-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) on the premises of its national-level Pallishree Mela.

Sponsored by ORMAS, the producer group comprises 22 women who are engaged in the brisk business of making tanka pani. President of Shanti Producer Group Shantilata Singh said they have made a business of around Rs 2 lakh by selling around 20,000 bottles of tanka pani on the fair’s opening day on Monday.
“While each bottle containing 200 ml tanka pani costs Rs 10, we have set ‘one plus one free’ offer on the first day for launching our product with brand name ‘Bou’ (mother),” she added.

A traditional favourite among Odias, the drink has many nutritional and anti-viral properties which help in boosting immunity. The medicinal properties in the drink help wade off exhaustion and acts as a natural coolant during scorching summers.

The producers said they prepare the drink by adding curd, curry leaves, ginger, green chilli and black salt. Meanwhile, there is no use of onion-garlic nor any preservative. “The tanka pani bottles can be used before 30 days from the date of packaging,” the producers claimed.“It not only tastes amazing but also helped wade off the exhaustion we felt after walking around the Baliyatra ground,” said a customer.

Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout said it took two months to motivate and train the women with technical support from food technologists to prepare and package the drink. “Apart from providing financial assistance of Rs 3.04 lakh for capacity and institutional building, we had also helped the group in obtaining FSSAI certificate,” he said adding, ORMAS would provide the PG a market link to excel in the business during the coming summer season.

Secretary of Shanti PG Smrutimayee Behuria said they had not expected that the drink would be such a hit among the visitors. “We thank ORMAS for showing a way and making us self-sufficient,” she added.

