Tiger enters Rayagada forests in Odisha, locals put on alert

BERHAMPUR: The tiger which was roaming the forests of Gajapati for over a fortnight, entered Rayagada district on Tuesday. Gajapati DFO S Anand said pug marks of the tiger were found in Kenduguda forest beat under Gudari range of Rayagada. People residing in the area have been asked to remain alert. Besides, officials of Gunupur forest range in Rayagada have been alerted about the tiger’s presence.

The big cat was earlier moving in the forests of Rayagada, Nuagada and Gumma blocks. The DFO said the tiger reportedly killed a cow of one Timati Bhuyan in Uaama village under Anugur panchayat in Gajapati on Monday before moving to Dhepiriguda forest. Forest personnel of R Udayagiri, Debagiri and Mahendragiri ranges led by forester Uma Shankar Bisoi reached Uaama and confirmed the presence of the big cat after detecting its pug marks at several places.

On November 20, the tiger had killed the cow of one Rusan Sabar in Aanlabar village under Rayagada block. The tiger is believed to have reached the forests of Odisha from Maharashtra via Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

