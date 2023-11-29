Home States Odisha

Tiger enters Rayagada forests in Odisha, locals put on alert

The big cat was earlier moving in the forests of Rayagada, Nuagada and Gumma blocks.

Published: 29th November 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

The tiger is believed to have reached the forests of Odisha from Maharashtra via Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The tiger which was roaming the forests of Gajapati for over a fortnight, entered Rayagada district on Tuesday. Gajapati DFO S Anand said pug marks of the tiger were found in Kenduguda forest beat under Gudari range of Rayagada. People residing in the area have been asked to remain alert. Besides, officials of Gunupur forest range in Rayagada have been alerted about the tiger’s presence.

The big cat was earlier moving in the forests of Rayagada, Nuagada and Gumma blocks. The DFO said the tiger reportedly killed a cow of one Timati Bhuyan in Uaama village under Anugur panchayat in Gajapati on Monday before moving to Dhepiriguda forest. Forest personnel of R Udayagiri, Debagiri and Mahendragiri ranges led by forester Uma Shankar Bisoi reached Uaama and confirmed the presence of the big cat after detecting its pug marks at several places.

On November 20, the tiger had killed the cow of one Rusan Sabar in Aanlabar village under Rayagada block. The tiger is believed to have reached the forests of Odisha from Maharashtra via Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger Gajapati Rayagada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp