45-year-old married man with three children in 'love' with minor girl kidnaps her, held

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Panikoili police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl in Jajpur district. The accused has been identified as Bansi Munda of Patharapada-Bengasahi in the district. Police rescued the 16-year-old girl and arrested the accused after conducting a raid on a house from Dasarathapur area in the district.

Sources said, that after the minor girl went missing on October 22 from home, her family started a frantic search but could not trace her. They filed a complaint against Bansi with the local police the next day alleging that they suspected him of having kidnapped their daughter. Earlier, Bansi, a married man with three children, had allegedly threatened to kidnap the minor girl as he reportedly professed to be in love with her.

Based on the complaint, Panikoili police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. Getting a tip-off that the accused was staying in Dasarathapur area along with the minor girl, police conducted raids in the area, rescued the girl and arrested the accused in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police also conducted medical examinations on both the accused and the victim. While the minor girl was handed over to her parents, the accused was forwarded to the local court on Wednesday. The accused was later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAJPUR: Panikoili police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl in Jajpur district. The accused has been identified as Bansi Munda of Patharapada-Bengasahi in the district. Police rescued the 16-year-old girl and arrested the accused after conducting a raid on a house from Dasarathapur area in the district. Sources said, that after the minor girl went missing on October 22 from home, her family started a frantic search but could not trace her. They filed a complaint against Bansi with the local police the next day alleging that they suspected him of having kidnapped their daughter. Earlier, Bansi, a married man with three children, had allegedly threatened to kidnap the minor girl as he reportedly professed to be in love with her. Based on the complaint, Panikoili police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. Getting a tip-off that the accused was staying in Dasarathapur area along with the minor girl, police conducted raids in the area, rescued the girl and arrested the accused in the wee hours of Wednesday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police also conducted medical examinations on both the accused and the victim. While the minor girl was handed over to her parents, the accused was forwarded to the local court on Wednesday. The accused was later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp