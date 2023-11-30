Home States Odisha

90-year-old woman’s cremation delayed by 30 hours in Odisha as two sons fight

In the afternoon, Nanda Kishore rushed to the local police station and lodged an FIR alleging that Govind killed their mother.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Cremation of a 90-year-old woman was delayed by more than 30 hours due to a fight between her two sons at Simulia village within Soro police limits in the district. The body of the deceased woman, identified as Malati Barik of Simulia under Balanga panchayat, was cremated on Wednesday after the intervention of police. Malati had died on Tuesday.

Sources said the woman had two sons Nanda Kishore and Govind. As there was a long-standing dispute between the two brothers, she lived with Govind. On Tuesday morning, Malati fell down in the bathroom and suffered serious injuries. Govind’s wife immediately took her to Soro Community Health Centre (CHC) in an auto-rickshaw where the doctors declared her dead. Subsequently, she brought her body back to the village.

Govind then informed his elder brother about their mother’s death. On reaching Simulia village, Nanda Kishore blamed Govind for Malati’s death. He alleged that their mother died as Govind did not take proper care of her. Soon after, a fierce quarrel broke out between the siblings.

In the afternoon, Nanda Kishore rushed to the local police station and lodged an FIR alleging that Govind killed their mother. Based on his complaint, police registered an unnatural death case and went to the village for investigation. The body was seized and brought to Soro CHC again for autopsy. But the doctor refused to perform a postmortem on the body as it was already evening. On Wednesday, the body was taken to the Simulia village after postmortem and cremated. Soro IIC Prabhanshu Mishra said further investigation is underway.

