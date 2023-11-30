Maniabandha Pata handloom a hit among Baliyatra visitors

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Handloom products have always been a hit among Baliyatra visitors. This year too, the stall set by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) at the national-level Pallishree Mela is drawing crowd in large numbers.

The outlet set up by ORMAS at the centre of Pallishree Mela venue offers demonstration of ‘khandua patta’, an intricate weaving technique that traces its origin to rural areas of Cuttack district. The stall has been set up by women of Badamba block, known for their extraordinary skills in weaving the traditional ‘Kataki Ikkat’ or ‘Maniabandha Pattasaree’ have formed ‘Maniabandha Hasta Tanta Enterprise’ comprising 220 members of different self-help groups under the aegis of ORMAS.

The exclusive hand weaving demonstration of Maniabandha Hasta Tanta Enterprise has been attracting visitors in droves to Baliyatra fairground. The group specialises in weaving ‘Khandua Pata’, a traditional Bandha or Ikkat saree. Apart from Khandua Pata, hand-woven Tarabali, Nabakothi, Kumbha Butti Pata, Kargil, Sathipara, Boita Bomkai Silk sarees and fabrics like dupatta, cloth for dress materials, Kantia Chadar are in great demand at the stall.

Besides, the stall has a wide range of Kataki Ikkat cotton and silk sarees like Nabakothi, Jharaphula, Dolabedi, etc. While the price of cotton saree ranges from Rs 1,100 to Rs 10,000, silk sarees are priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 50,000.

“Baliyatra is a great income generator for the group of women engaged in weaving khandua pata saree. ORMAS has providing a platform which helps us widen our customer base. We have already sold sarees worth Rs 6.5 lakh and received several orders in the last two days,” said Suryakanti Singh a member of the producer enterprise.

Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack, Bipin Rout said Maniabandha Hasta Tanta Enterprise, which was formed under the state sector scheme- ‘Implementation Support to ORMAS; three months back has received support for capacity building, equipment and finance.

