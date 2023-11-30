Naveen to tour dists with VK by side

Bijay Chaki By

BHUBANESWAR: After declaration of assembly poll results of five states next month, Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik will set out on extensive tours of the districts. This time around, there will be a slight change in the ‘arrangement’.

The seat behind the CM will have moved to his side as VK Pandian, chairman of 5T and BJD’s newest star entrant, will accompany him to all the places the party boss visits. The BJD sources said Naveen will complete tours of 30 districts well before the 2024 elections are announced. As the biggest attraction for the party’s support base, he had covered all the districts in 2019 too.

Before the panchayat polls in 2022 when he did not campaign directly, the CM had travelled to the districts to unfurl a slew of government projects and schemes. In all the government meetings, Pandian accompanied Naveen in his capacity as the private secretary and 5T secretary to the CM. But with his role changed this time, he would step from behind to the front stage.

This is also going to be the big message from the regional party to its electorate ahead of the all-important general elections of 2024. As the BJD looks at transition for the long run, Pandian’s position by the chief minister’s side will be key as Naveen is expected to anoint the man who he is set to hand over the BJD baton.

Between April and September, Pandian went on a blistering visit to all the 30 districts of the state. Back then, as the representative of the chief minister to collect grievance petitions from people while covering all 147 Assembly constituencies, he addressed 200 meetings, having interacted with over 2 million people in public meetings.

Political pundits say, Pandian making district visits along with the chief minister will ensure that all factions of BJD come together to accept him as the number two leader of the party.The district visits are likely to start from the second week of December. Every month, the chief minister will visit eight to ten districts. A senior leader told this paper that by the time elections are announced, the visits will be over.

“The chief minister will visit all 30 districts as only less than five months remain for elections. At least there will be one public meeting in a district,” senior observer of the party Prasanna Acharya told this paper.

He said the BJD is already ahead of other political parties in terms of election preparation in the state. The next and final step of campaign before elections will be the chief minister’s visit to all districts.Before the 2019 polls, the chief minister visited all the districts and launched the ‘Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash’ Yojana. In a similar fashion, ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ Yojana has already been started in all districts.

