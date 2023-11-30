NUA Odisha to skill youth, offer opportunities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to decentralise skilling, launch district-specific skill development programmes and create opportunities as unique needs of each locality under the newly launched Nutana Unnata Abhilasa (NUA) Odisha scheme.

With an outlay of Rs 385 crore, the scheme aims at skilling at least one lakh youth in emerging trades annually over the next three years. Youth will be offered high-quality training to enhance employability along with industry linkages. At the second steering committee meeting chaired by principal secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education Usha Padhee here on Wednesday, it was decided to formulate district-specific skill development programmes and launch special projects based on the potential of workforce at district level.

The district-level projects have been carefully curated to address specific challenges within each district, underscore NUA Odisha’s commitment to creating impactful and sustainable change. An official of the department said the projects designed for the purpose will unlock the untapped potential of communities. “The initiatives discussed during the meeting are poised to transform Odisha into a hub of skilled professionals. The district level approach will be a catalyst for inclusive growth,” he said.

NUA Odisha is an attempt to take skill training to the grassroots with an aim to tap the latent potential of every district, fostering a robust and diverse workforce. It will also help bridge the skill gap by utilising new-age technologies in traditional sectors like handicraft, handloom and agriculture.

The steering committee also emphasised the importance of empowering communities through tailored initiatives to harness inherent talent. They urged stakeholders, communities and individuals to actively participate in the initiatives.

New initiative

1 lakh youth to be skilled in emerging trades over next three years

The youth will be offered high-quality training to enhance employability

District-specific skill development programmes to be formulated

