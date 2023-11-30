Nursing officers should work selflessly, says CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said nursing officers should work selflessly with dedication to set an example of service for others. Addressing a ‘Nijukti Parba’ at Kalinga Stadium here where 3,732 nursing officers were given appointment letters, the chief minister said the ideals of selfless service, given to the world by Pandit Gopabandhu Das, Florence Nightingale and Mother Teresa should be the goal of nursing officers. Naveen thanked the nursing officers and their families for choosing such a noble profession.

He said the state government works with the policy that every life is important and nursing officers have a key role to play in this. The officers should ensure every citizen receives good healthcare and create confidence among the patients. The chief minister praised the work done by nursing officers along with doctors during the Covid-19 pandemic.He said the 5T initiative has transformed healthcare in the state. Patients are getting free healthcare in all government hospitals in the state and the feedback received through Mo Sarkar has been decent.

Health and family welfare minister Niranjan Pujari said the state government strives to provide better healthcare to people.This has been achieved by opening more hospitals and improving health infrastructure, he said. Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian advised the nursing officers to try and make patients happy by providing them better services. Chief secretary PK Jena and senior officers also spoke.

