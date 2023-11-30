Home States Odisha

Odisha: Man hurt in acid attack by father-in-law over property dispute 

The victim was rushed to the district headquarters hospital and his condition is stated to be serious.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 35-year-old man suffered severe burns after being allegedly attacked with acid by his father-in-law over a property dispute at Nasidipur village in Kendrapara town on Tuesday night.
The victim is Sanotsh Pani of Kuhudi village within Marshaghai police limits. The accused, Pranakrushna Satapathy (64), has been arrested.

Police said the victim came to his father-in-law Satapathy’s house at Nasadipur on Tuesday. A heated argument broke between them over some dispute. When Santosh started to abuse Satapathy, the latter threw acid at him in a fit of rage.

The victim was rushed to the district headquarters hospital and his condition is stated to be serious. On Wednesday, family members of Santosh lodged an FIR in the police station against Satapathy (64). Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Satapathy. The accused is being interrogated, said Kendrapara Town IIC Dilip Sahoo.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the accused were involved in property dispute for the last few years. We are investigating how the accused managed to procure acid despite a ban on its sale in the market,” Sahoo added.

