Tiger enters Gudari range, locals on alert

BERHAMPUR: Panic has gripped people residing in fringe villages after forest officials confirmed the presence of a tiger in Gudari range in Rayagada district. The tiger entered Gudari forests after reportedly killing a cow in Uaama village in Gajapati’s Nuagarh block on Monday. Alerted by their Gajapati counterparts, Rayagada forest officials on Wednesday launched a search to trace the big cat in Gudari range.

Led by Rayagada ACF Sandeep Prusty and Gudari ranger Dilip Patnaik, the forest team found pug marks of the tiger at Rilima hill and near Baripadar village under Padmapur block.Official sources said the pug marks indicated that the tiger moved towards dense forest of Chandrapur.

People residing in villages near the forests have been cautioned through public address system.A senior forest official said the tiger is believed to have come from Maharashtra. The big cat entered Odisha in October after crossing Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

