19 projects worth Rs 3K crore cleared by Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Saturday cleared 19 projects with investment intent of Rs 3,663 crore and employment opportunities for approximately 13,663 people.

EPIC Group, an apparel manufacturer based in Hong Kong renowned for serving some of the world’s leading brands, has proposed foreign direct investment (FDI) of Rs 376.85 crore in the state through its subsidiary Trimetro Garments India Pvt. Ltd. The company is interested to set up its apparel manufacturing facility in Khurda district.

Five proposals have come in the steel and downstream sector with a cumulative investment of about Rs 2,000 crore in the Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Sundargarh districts. Nezone Steel Utkal LLP has proposed to expand its manufacturing capacity with the establishment of its second unit at Kalinganagar at an investment of Rs 275 crore. Nirmal Steels Private Limited has planned to set up a 4.8 lakh tonne hot-rolled production of steel manufacturing facility at Kalinganagar with an investment of Rs 450 crore.

Similarly, Rungta Mines Ltd has given a proposal to expand its ferro alloys plant at Dhenkanal from 0.055 million tonnes to 0,293 MTPA along with a three MTPA coal washery and 150 MW captive power plant at an investment of Rs 950 crore.

Ferro Tech India Private Limited is planning to set up an electric resistance welded (ERW) pipe manufacturing unit at Sundargarh at a cost of Rs 170 crore. In the renewable energy sector, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), and Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited (OPGCL) will set up solar power plants in Balangir and Jharsuguda districts respectively with investments of Rs 297.61 crore and Rs 215.00 crore respectively.

Pragati Milk Products Pvt Ltd has proposed to set up an ice-cream and baked product manufacturing plant in Chandanpur near Tangi entailing a project cost of Rs 61.87 crore and a modern rice mill by Coastal Biotech Private Limited in Paralakhemundi (Rs 51.12 crore) along with a shrimp processing unit by Agape Marine Products Pvt Ltd (Rs 51.24 crore) in Khurda.

Koli Commercial LLP and Vimla Infrastructure (India) Pvt Ltd have proposed to establish private freight terminals with an investment of Rs 61.83 crore and Rs 70.32 crore in Sundargarh. Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Ltd which has a convention centre at Paradip will expand its capacity by adding 20 guest rooms.

