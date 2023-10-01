24 shops ready for allotment in Golebazar in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: After an inordinate delay, the first phase of the multi-storey market building at the century-old Golebazar market is now ready to be allotted to the vendors. As many as 25 shops are ready for possession under this phase.

The four-storey market building including the ground floor was proposed to be developed at Golebazar under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of industrial houses operating in the district back in 2017. Subsequently, in the same year, the first phase of work was started by two industrial houses under their CSR.

The first phase of the market building was supposed to be completed by 2018. However, first due to a delay in the release of funds then due to the Covid outbreak, the progress of the market went on getting delayed. The market building has been recently handed over to the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC).

SMC officials informed that, of the total 25 shops, while 24 shops will be allocated to vendors in Golebazar, one will be used as a store room to keep essential items that will facilitate further construction work of the complex.

Enforcement officer of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said, “The building was handed over to SMC on Ganesh Chaturthi. The allotment will start shortly as discussion with the shopkeepers is in progress.”

Golebazar facts

One of the oldest daily markets in the city

Established by the Sambalpur Municipality in 1903

Spread over around 1.5 acre in the heart of the city

Around 400 outlets operate with more than 200 pindis and 180 small shops

