Case against BJD block chairman over murder of partymen in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Following the murder of two BJD activists in Ganjam district, a complaint registered against party leader and Khallikote block chairman Daitari Behera, has intensified the political turmoil in the region besides exposing factionalism in the ranks.

One of the victims, Sunil alias Judhistra Nahak (38), who was accused in over 40 criminal cases, was allegedly beaten to death in Danapur village on the night of September 28. A local BJD leader and a notorious criminal, Sunil also happened to be the brother-in-law of Aska block chairperson Tribeni Nahak.

Since the murder occurred within the jurisdiction of Kodola police station, the police registered a case and subsequently arrested two persons, Jitu Pradhan (20) and Deepak Khatua (29) of Danapur, on the following day.

However, the case took a surprising turn when an FIR was lodged against four BJD leaders by Manoj Pradhan, a friend of the deceased Sunil. According to the complaint, Manoj Pradhan and Sunil Nahak were attending a post-Ganesh Puja feast on the evening of September 28 when Kumar Sahu and two others, Deepak Khatua and Jitendra Pradhan, allegedly verbally abused them due to political rivalry between Manoj and Daitari Behera, the block chairman of Khallikote and the husband of local MLA, Suryamani Vaidya. The situation escalated as they attacked Sunil with a crowbar, iron rod, knife, and stones, leading to his death, stated Manoj in his complaint.

In response to the complaint, police registered a case against Daitari, Kumar Sahu, Deepak Khatua, and Jitendra Pradhan, under various sections of the IPC including 341/324/294/302/323/307/120 (B)/34, said SP of Ganjam Jagmohan Meena. However, he said Daitari has not been arrested as there is no evidence of his involvement in the murder case. “No one, regardless of their stature, would be spared if found guilty, “ the SP added.

Daitari Behera however, vehemently denied the charges against him and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the police in the investigation. The incident highlights the factionalism within the ruling BJD in the district, which has persisted since the last panchayat elections. In the past one year, seven BJD activists in the district have lost their lives due to clashes with rival BJD groups.

BERHAMPUR: Following the murder of two BJD activists in Ganjam district, a complaint registered against party leader and Khallikote block chairman Daitari Behera, has intensified the political turmoil in the region besides exposing factionalism in the ranks. One of the victims, Sunil alias Judhistra Nahak (38), who was accused in over 40 criminal cases, was allegedly beaten to death in Danapur village on the night of September 28. A local BJD leader and a notorious criminal, Sunil also happened to be the brother-in-law of Aska block chairperson Tribeni Nahak. Since the murder occurred within the jurisdiction of Kodola police station, the police registered a case and subsequently arrested two persons, Jitu Pradhan (20) and Deepak Khatua (29) of Danapur, on the following day. However, the case took a surprising turn when an FIR was lodged against four BJD leaders by Manoj Pradhan, a friend of the deceased Sunil. According to the complaint, Manoj Pradhan and Sunil Nahak were attending a post-Ganesh Puja feast on the evening of September 28 when Kumar Sahu and two others, Deepak Khatua and Jitendra Pradhan, allegedly verbally abused them due to political rivalry between Manoj and Daitari Behera, the block chairman of Khallikote and the husband of local MLA, Suryamani Vaidya. The situation escalated as they attacked Sunil with a crowbar, iron rod, knife, and stones, leading to his death, stated Manoj in his complaint.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In response to the complaint, police registered a case against Daitari, Kumar Sahu, Deepak Khatua, and Jitendra Pradhan, under various sections of the IPC including 341/324/294/302/323/307/120 (B)/34, said SP of Ganjam Jagmohan Meena. However, he said Daitari has not been arrested as there is no evidence of his involvement in the murder case. “No one, regardless of their stature, would be spared if found guilty, “ the SP added. Daitari Behera however, vehemently denied the charges against him and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the police in the investigation. The incident highlights the factionalism within the ruling BJD in the district, which has persisted since the last panchayat elections. In the past one year, seven BJD activists in the district have lost their lives due to clashes with rival BJD groups.