Man held on charges of kidnapping, raping ‘lover’ in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 25-year-old man was on Saturday arrested by Kalinga Nagar police on charges of raping his lover after allegedly kidnapping her from her house in the industrial complex area in Jajpur district. The accused has been identified as Susanta Mohapatra, a native of Bapuji Nagar in Bhubaneswar, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the 20-year-old woman with the Kalinga Nagar police, she is an undergraduate student in a private college in Bhubaneswar and was staying there alone. She came in contact with Susanta Mohapatra of Bapuji Nagar on a social media platform last year. They exchanged phone numbers, became friends, and later their friendship turned into love, the complainant added.

The woman had come to her native place in Kalinga Nagar last week when Susanta contacted her on the phone to ascertain where she was. On knowing of her whereabouts, five days back, he reached her village in a car at night and called her out. When she came out, the accused forcibly took her to Bhubaneswar in his vehicle and raped her in a hotel, she narrated in the complaint.

After committing the crime, Susanta dumped her near her native place. After reaching home, the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother following which a complaint was filed with the local police on Thursday. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused from Bhubaneswar.

“We arrested the accused from Bhubaneswar after tracking his mobile phone,” said Kalinga Nagar IIC Ranjan Kumar Pradhan. The accused was forwarded to the local court on Saturday and later remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.

