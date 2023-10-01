Home States Odisha

Odisha CM flags off cyber safety rathas in State Capital

The campaign will conclude on October 15 and the cyber safety rathas will travel across the state and cover all block headquarters and police stations in the next two weeks.

Naveen Patnaik

The safety raths being flagged off in the city | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police’s cyber safety campaign kick-started with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagging off 34 cyber safety rathas from Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday evening.

As cyber crimes have been growing explosively in recent years, the chief minister urged citizens to remain alert and safe. The campaign will conclude on October 15 and the cyber safety rathas will travel across the state and cover all block headquarters and police stations in the next two weeks.

The vehicles will disseminate awareness messages through audio, visual and printed copies in local languages/dialects. As part of the campaign, mini-marathons will be held in urban areas of the state on October 8.  An evening walk will be organised for senior citizens on October 14 where they will be sensitised on various cyber crimes taking place in modern times.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal, Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra and other senior officials were present.

