Home States Odisha

One held for abducting cousin in Odisha, demanding Rs 1 crore ransom

Jagatsinghpur police has registered a case in connection with the incident, and investigation is underway.

Published: 01st October 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

thief_accused_arrest

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur police arrested one person on charges of abducting his 22-year-old cousin and demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore from his father on Friday. The accused Santosh Rout of Salijanga village under Jagatsinghpur police along with two accomplices also threatened to kill the victim Asutosh Rout if their demand was not met. The other two accomplices, however, are at large.

According to reports, Santosh’s father Bishnu Charan Rout had requested his younger brother Dhaneswar Rout who works as an income tax advocate to employ Santosh at his tax consultancy firm so that he can earn something. Accordingly, Santosh started working with Dhaneswar in Jayabada village in Jagatsinghpur town. However, due to some problems, Dhaneswar could not pay Santosh on a regular basis.

Aggrieved, Santosh, along with two associates, kidnapped Dhaneswar’s son and made a ransom call to him from an unknown number to pay Rs 1 crore in exchange for Asutosh’s release. They also threatened to kill him if their demands went unmet. Fearing for his son’s safety, Dhaneswer filed an FIR at the Jagatsinghpur police station. Soon, police swung into action and apprehended the main culprit, Santosh, from Balia, under Biridi police jurisdiction. Santosh was taken into custody and questioned regarding Asutosh’s whereabouts. With the information obtained from Santosh, police rescued Asutosh from an isolated location in Khurdha. However, the other two accomplices managed to escape before they could be apprehended.

Jagatsinghpur police have registered a case in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway. The IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station, Gokularanjan Das, said “Police have arrested the main accused, Santosh, and presented him before the court on Saturday. We are making efforts to locate and apprehend the other two abductors.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur police abducting cousin ransom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp