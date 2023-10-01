Women SHG, PRI members in Odisha to teach road safety in rural areas

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As road fatalities continue unabated in Odisha, the state government has decided to involve self-help groups (SHGs) and Panchayati Raj institution (PRI) members to create awareness on road safety at the grassroots.

The women SHG members and PRI will be trained to educate road users on traffic rules, traffic regulations and related matters. They will create awareness in their respective areas regularly and undertake all required activities to ensure the safety of users on the road.

The decision was taken at the recent state road safety council meeting after statistics suggested more accidents and fatalities are noticed in rural areas as compared to urban areas of the state and most of the accidents occur on national highways.

A Transport Department official said people are following traffic rules in urban areas due to continuous enforcement activities but unfortunately not many are abiding by the rules on rural roads and national highways where protection is needed the most.

“After the SHG and PRI members are trained, they will educate road users on traffic rules especially use of helmets, drunken driving and over-speeding. Road safety is a shared responsibility. People need to adhere to traffic rules and help reduce road accidents and fatalities,” he said.

Enforcement will be intensified in rural areas as there has been a significant rise in accidents and fatalities. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been asked to include the provision of an intelligent enforcement management system in the scope of work/estimate of construction of roads under its jurisdiction since about 37 per cent of the fatalities occur on NHs. They will also ensure that safety provisions like signages, street lighting, CCTV surveillance and other critical provisions are properly put in place.

Meanwhile, in view of the increasing number of fatal accidents on the newly constructed roads in rural areas, Chief Secretary PK Jena has directed the road-owning authorities to identify the root causes by conducting safety audits and implementing traffic calming measures and submitting a detailed report.

Focus on villages

 Women SHG and PRI members to educate road users on traffic rules

 Road users to be educated on use of helmets, drunken driving and over-speeding

 NHAI has been asked to include intelligent enforcement management in scope of work

