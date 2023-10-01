Home States Odisha

Women SHG, PRI members in Odisha to teach road safety in rural areas

The women SHG members and PRI will be trained on educate road users on traffic rules, traffic regulations and related matters.

Published: 01st October 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

road safety

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As road fatalities continue unabated in Odisha, the state government has decided to involve self-help groups (SHGs) and Panchayati Raj institution (PRI) members to create awareness on road safety at the grassroots.

The women SHG members and PRI will be trained to educate road users on traffic rules, traffic regulations and related matters. They will create awareness in their respective areas regularly and undertake all required activities to ensure the safety of users on the road.

The decision was taken at the recent state road safety council meeting after statistics suggested more accidents and fatalities are noticed in rural areas as compared to urban areas of the state and most of the accidents occur on national highways.

A Transport Department official said people are following traffic rules in urban areas due to continuous enforcement activities but unfortunately not many are abiding by the rules on rural roads and national highways where protection is needed the most.

“After the SHG and PRI members are trained, they will educate road users on traffic rules especially use of helmets, drunken driving and over-speeding. Road safety is a shared responsibility. People need to adhere to traffic rules and help reduce road accidents and fatalities,” he said.

Enforcement will be intensified in rural areas as there has been a significant rise in accidents and fatalities. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been asked to include the provision of an intelligent enforcement management system in the scope of work/estimate of construction of roads under its jurisdiction since about 37 per cent of the fatalities occur on NHs. They will also ensure that safety provisions like signages, street lighting, CCTV surveillance and other critical provisions are properly put in place.

Meanwhile, in view of the increasing number of fatal accidents on the newly constructed roads in rural areas, Chief Secretary PK Jena has directed the road-owning authorities to identify the root causes by conducting safety audits and implementing traffic calming measures and submitting a detailed report.

Focus on villages

 Women SHG and PRI members to educate road users on traffic rules
 Road users to be educated on use of helmets, drunken driving and over-speeding
 NHAI has been asked to include intelligent enforcement management in scope of work

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women SHG Panchayati Raj institution road safety rural areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp