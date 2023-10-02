60 passengers rescued from boat stuck in Chilika lake

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Over 60 passengers aboard a motorboat faced a harrowing experience on Sunday when their vessel got stuck in the middle of Chilika Lake, near Mahisha village due to a motor malfunction. The boat was also carrying 25 motorcycles.

Sources reveal that the motorboat had departed from Satapada in the Krushnaprasad block of Puri district, en route to Janhikuda. Panic set in as the boat got stuck in the midst of the lake with no immediate assistance in sight.

Distressed passengers tried to reach out to local authorities for help but they were unable to establish contact. It was during this desperate moment that their cries for help were heard by nearby fishermen on another boat. In half an hour, private fishing boats arrived at the scene, rescuing the stranded passengers and bringing them back to the shores safely.

The lack of a bridge connecting Satapada and Janhikuda has led residents to rely on the water route, using boats to ferry passengers and vehicles between the two villages. While the administration has mandated the use of life jackets on boats, the enforcement has been slack. In addition, boat operators often exceed their capacity limits, putting passengers at risk.

