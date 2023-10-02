Assembly stalemate to continue as BJP, BJD yield no space

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With only two working days of the monsoon session of the Assembly left and the appropriation bill for supplementary expenditure during the current fiscal scheduled to be passed on October 3, the Opposition BJP is determined to continue its protest in the House till the demand for rescinding suspension of two party MLAs is met.

Equally determined on the issue, the BJD is also not in a mood to soften its stand till the two suspended BJP MLAs - Mohan Majhi and Mukesh Mahaling - tender apology to speaker Pramila Mallik for their discourtesy to the chair by throwing dal as a mark of protest.

“The all-party meeting chaired by the speaker on Saturday had resolved to remove the suspension on Majhi and Mahaling and expunge the derogatory remark of BJD MLA Arun Sahoo against me from the House proceedings. But the ruling BJD members backed out at the last moment for reason best known to them,” leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra told this paper.

“We had three demands. The suspension should be revoked, the uncharitable remarks of Sahoo be expunged from the proceedings and he be asked to tender an apology for using unparliamentary language against the leader of the Opposition. The BJD put a condition that the suspension of the two BJP MLAs will be revoked only if they tender an unconditional apology to the speaker,” he added.

The BJP will cooperate with the treasury benches for the passing of the appropriation bill only if the suspension of the two-party MLAs is revoked. Otherwise, the members of the party will resume their protest in the well of the Assembly, Mishra said. The last day of the session is for private members’ bills. It is possible that the monsoon session will be adjourned sine die after the passing of the appropriation bill, sources said.

