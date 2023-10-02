Excise revenue collection increased by 367 per cent in Odisha in 10 years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Excise revenue collection of the state has increased by 367 per cent in the last 10 years from Rs 1,379.91 crore in 2012 to Rs 6,455 crore in 2022-23. The total excise revenue collection from 2010-11 to 2022-23 was Rs 40,827 crore as against a target of Rs 42,200 crore, Excise Minister Aswini Kumar Patra informed the Assembly on Saturday.

The minister said that statistics on per capita consumption growth during this period is not available. Responding to several queries of BJP MLAs Mohan Majhi and Kusum Tete, the minister said that the government has collected Rs 43,481.84 crore from different excise sources against the target of Rs 51,000 crore during 2010-11 and 2023-24 (till August). The government has set an ambitious target to collect Rs 7,800 crore in excise revenue for the current financial year, and Rs 2,654.69 crore has been collected by the end of August this year, he said.

He said the revenue collection from excise sources has seen continuous growth except for the year 2020-21 which saw a negative growth of 9.83 per cent due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the revenue growth jumped by 36.39 per cent in 2021-22 with a collection of Rs 5,528.41 crore as against Rs 4,053.51 in the previous fiscal.

Excise revenue collection saw an impressive growth of over 26 per cent in 2011-12 and 2015-16, 21.867 per cent in 2018-19 and 36 per cent in 2021-22. In 2022-23, there was a 16.76 per cent increase in the collection, he added. Exuding confidence of achieving the target set for the current fiscal, the minister said the new excise policy increases the license and application fees for manufacturers, suppliers and retailers.

He said the department has not issued any license for new IMFL off-shops in the state for the current financial year. Licenses have been renewed for 509 off shop (main), 1240 off shop (branch) and 673 on shop.The minister said that information on the number of foreign liquor and country liquor shops operating before 2000 and consumption growth till 2022-23 is being collected from districts.

