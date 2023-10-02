Illegal de-addiction centres in Baripada town spark public outrage

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The proliferation of unauthorised de-addiction centres in Baripada town, has raised concerns among the local population. These centres have reportedly been operating without official permission for several years yet no action has been taken against them by the administration.

Concerns over the functioning of such centres arose after Baripada town police arrested the owner of a de-addiction centre Abani Pati, and his accomplice Pitabas Roul, for illegally running a centre in Kalikapur on August 11, 2022. They were arrested on the basis of a video showing a physically challenged inmate being beaten mercilessly with PVC pipes and forced to lick Pati’s feet, leading to widespread outrage.

The police registered a case against Pati and Roul and subsequently, all the inmates were relocated from the de-addiction centre. Sources said more than five unauthorised de-addiction centres are currently operating within Baripada municipality. The illegal operation of these centres has been perpetuated by alleged collusion between the centre owners, local police, staff from the district social security office, and the Health department.

Residents here allege that their complaints about these illegal activities have fallen on deaf ears, as the concerned departments have not conducted surprise visits to assess the condition of the centres and the health of the inmates. In-charge district security officer Ranjeet Soren admitted to the presence of de-addiction centres illegally operating in Baripada municipality and other areas of the district.

While Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj assured action against the illegal de-addiction centres through raids, SP B Gangadhar said the police will take swift action against the illegal operations of these de-addiction centres.

BARIPADA: The proliferation of unauthorised de-addiction centres in Baripada town, has raised concerns among the local population. These centres have reportedly been operating without official permission for several years yet no action has been taken against them by the administration. Concerns over the functioning of such centres arose after Baripada town police arrested the owner of a de-addiction centre Abani Pati, and his accomplice Pitabas Roul, for illegally running a centre in Kalikapur on August 11, 2022. They were arrested on the basis of a video showing a physically challenged inmate being beaten mercilessly with PVC pipes and forced to lick Pati’s feet, leading to widespread outrage. The police registered a case against Pati and Roul and subsequently, all the inmates were relocated from the de-addiction centre. Sources said more than five unauthorised de-addiction centres are currently operating within Baripada municipality. The illegal operation of these centres has been perpetuated by alleged collusion between the centre owners, local police, staff from the district social security office, and the Health department.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Residents here allege that their complaints about these illegal activities have fallen on deaf ears, as the concerned departments have not conducted surprise visits to assess the condition of the centres and the health of the inmates. In-charge district security officer Ranjeet Soren admitted to the presence of de-addiction centres illegally operating in Baripada municipality and other areas of the district. While Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj assured action against the illegal de-addiction centres through raids, SP B Gangadhar said the police will take swift action against the illegal operations of these de-addiction centres.