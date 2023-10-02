Home States Odisha

Illegal de-addiction centres in Baripada town spark public outrage

Baripada town police arrested the owner of a de-addiction centre Abani Pati, and his accomplice Pitabas Roul, for illegally running a centre in Kalikapur on August 11, 2022

Published: 02nd October 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

de-addiction home, drug

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The proliferation of unauthorised de-addiction centres in Baripada town, has raised concerns among the local population. These centres have reportedly been operating without official permission for several years yet no action has been taken against them by the administration.

Concerns over the functioning of such centres arose after Baripada town police arrested the owner of a de-addiction centre Abani Pati, and his accomplice Pitabas Roul, for illegally running a centre in Kalikapur on August 11, 2022. They were arrested on the basis of a video showing a physically challenged inmate being beaten mercilessly with PVC pipes and forced to lick Pati’s feet, leading to widespread outrage.

The police registered a case against Pati and Roul and subsequently, all the inmates were relocated from the de-addiction centre. Sources said more than five unauthorised de-addiction centres are currently operating within Baripada municipality. The illegal operation of these centres has been perpetuated by alleged collusion between the centre owners, local police, staff from the district social security office, and the Health department.

Residents here allege that their complaints about these illegal activities have fallen on deaf ears, as the concerned departments have not conducted surprise visits to assess the condition of the centres and the health of the inmates. In-charge district security officer Ranjeet Soren admitted to the presence of de-addiction centres illegally operating in Baripada municipality and other areas of the district.

While Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj assured action against the illegal de-addiction centres through raids, SP B Gangadhar said the police will take swift action against the illegal operations of these de-addiction centres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
De-addiction CentreBaripada town

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp