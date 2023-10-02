Home States Odisha

Man kills 95-year-old mother in Odisha, burns body inside house

Sources said the son, Samir, allegedly committed the heinous act late Saturday night for reasons unknown.

Published: 02nd October 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 09:26 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: A gruesome and shocking incident took place in Kandhamal district, as a 45-year-old man allegedly killed his nonagenarian mother and then set her body ablaze inside their residence. The victim has been identified as Manjula Nayak, a 95-year-old resident of Badimunda Khajurisahi under Tikabali police limits in Kandhamal.

Sources said the son, Samir, allegedly committed the heinous act late Saturday night for reasons unknown. In the early hours of Sunday, Samir used wooden furniture and firewood to burn his mother’s body inside their house. Neighbours, who got to know about the incident, attempted to intervene but refrained fearing the consequences.

However, they alerted the local police, who reached the village and apprehended the accused. The charred remains of Manjula Nayak have been sent for autopsy. Despite repeated attempts, no official was available for comments.

