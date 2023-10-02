Odisha posts 13 pc growth in gross GST collection

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has posted 13 per cent (pc) year-on-year growth in gross GST collection in September as against the national average of around 10 pc.The tax revenue was Rs 4,249 crore last month as compared to Rs 3,765 crore in the same month last year. The highest growth in gross GST collection in the state was 32 pc in June, 28 pc in April, 24 pc in May and 17 pc in August.

The progressive gross GST collection from April to September was Rs 24,615.89 crore as against Rs 20,743.09 crore in the corresponding months last year with a growth rate of 18.67 pc. The state has recorded a growth of 29.17 pc in state GST (SGST) as Rs 1,197.37 crore was collected in September as compared to Rs 926.96 crore in the same month last year. The progressive collection of SGST was Rs 7,465.73 crore in the last six months.

The tax collection (SGST and IGST settlement) to be retained by the state in September stood at Rs 1,651.58 crore as against a collection of Rs 1,157.08 crore during the corresponding month last year. The growth was 42.74 pc, the highest in the fiscal so far. The GST tax revenue (SGST and IGST settlement) to be retained by the state till September was Rs 10,440.74 crore with a progressive growth rate of 23.27 pc.

The total tax revenue collection under all acts by the Commissionerate of CT and GST, including GST, VAT, entry tax and professional tax was Rs 2,638.17 crore last month. The state registered a year-on-year growth of 27.43 pc in total revenue collection in September as it had collected Rs 2,070.26 crore during the same month last year.

The GST Commissionerate had generated 20.66 lakh of waybills, which is around 17 pc more than that of September 2022 indicating the buoyancy in the economic sector. The collection has been more from the domestic transactions this time as compared to the previous months, said an official.

