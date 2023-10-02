Odisha STA seeks to clear air about VLTD selection, meets manufacturers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid allegations of irregularities in the implementation of the vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) system in all commercial and passenger vehicles of Odisha, the State Transport Authority (STA) and BSNL convened a meeting of manufacturers on Saturday. At least 25 manufacturers took part in the meeting which sought to clear the air about misgivings about the selection procedure.

The STA has been conducting a self-testing procedure for VLTD manufacturers since June. Out of 12 manufacturers, six could not qualify the self-testing procedure. The manufacturers who could not qualify alleged there was a manipulation in the server.

Last month, the Smart Mobility Association, too, had shot off a letter to Transport Secretary Usha Padhi raising concern about the selection of the manufacturers alleging cartelisation and violation of anti-competition norms.

After receiving the allegations, STA, BSNL and National Informatics Centre (NIC) started analysing the issue and found that manufacturers were neither able to configure VLTD devices as per the required standards nor closely monitor the three-day-long self-testing procedure.

“Some VLTD manufacturers had levelled allegations about manipulation in the server which led to their disqualification in the self-testing procedure. Their claims are not correct as servers cannot be manipulated,” said a senior official of STA.

To educate the manufacturers on how to configure the device before the self-testing procedure, a meeting was convened where the entire testing procedure was explained to them.

A manufacturer has to apply online for the test and arrive with a VLTD device and vehicle on the scheduled date. Once the self-testing commences, manufacturers have to log in to VLTD state back-end software and track the procedure. STA comes to know about the results only after the entire test is complete, STA sources said.

“License was obtained for the self-testing software under AIS-140 from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the entire procedure is transparent,” an STA officer asserted. Meanwhile, the STA has requested the government to extend the deadline for the fitment of VLTD due to the unavailability of an adequate number of devices for over 3 lakh vehicles.

The STA had earlier said all new vehicles meant for public transport and registered on or after October 1 must be fitted with VLTD of AIS 140 standards. Old vehicles registered on or before September 30 will have to be fitted with the device and panic buttons by December 31. Vehicle owners can choose any VLTD from the available manufacturers approved by the state government.

