Progress of Mahatma Gandhi museum in Odisha in slow lane

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Construction of the proposed Mahatma Gandhi museum at Garapur on the outskirts of Kendrapara town is moving at a snail’s pace. The museum was supposed to open on October 2 this year. However, due to the slipshod attitude of the authorities concerned, the completion date has been reportedly shifted to next year.

During his historic padayatra in 1934, Gandhiji stayed in a bungalow at Garapur for three days. In 2000, the state government decided to convert the bungalow into a museum to remind people of the significance of the padayatra and highlight Gandhiji’s role in the freedom struggle.

It was planned to inaugurate the museum in 2021 on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of Nation. But due to the negligence of authorities, construction work of the museum is moving at a slow pace, alleged social worker Amarbara Biswal.

As per the plan, the museum will house a khadi cloth selling centre, photo gallery, library and conference hall. Besides, the tables, chairs and other furniture used by Gandhiji during his stay at the bungalow will be housed in the museum.

The bungalow is owned by the Public Works Department (PWD). Three years back, Minister for Steel & Mines and Works Prafulla Mallik visited the bungalow and held a discussion with the district administration on the proposed museum. Construction work is underway and the museum will be completed in a few months, said former minister and Kendrapara MLA Sashibhusan Behera.

When contacted, the additional district magistrate of Kendrapara Pitambar Samal said the Roads and Buildings department is carrying out the construction work. The museum will be completed soon.

During his padayatra in 1934, Gandhiji spent five days in the Kendrapara district during which he toured different places. He stayed in the bungalow at Garapur from May 27 to 29 that year. Among those who accompanied him were Meera Ben, Gopabandhu Choudhury, Rajkrushna Bose, Rama Devi, a German youth K Kuto, Uma Bajaj, Binod Kanungo, Surendranath Pattnayak, Manmohan Choudhury and Jadumani Mangaraj among others.

