RD divisions told to expedite projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked all rural development divisions to expedite work and complete the pending projects that have been dragging on for years by the end of the fiscal.As per the complaints received by the chief minister’s grievance cell, of the 65 bridges worth Rs 1,232 crore and 45 road projects worth Rs 292.73 crore taken up in recent years, 12 projects have been completed. While the tender process for 46 projects has been initiated, a detailed project report for 37 projects has been prepared so far.

After a high-level review on Saturday, Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Department Sanjay Singh has instructed the departmental engineers to complete the tender process of the remaining projects sanctioned prior to 2021-22 and finalise the DPR of all the projects taken up in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

He emphasised that unfinished work under Biju Setu Yojana should be completed by the end of October. The ongoing projects under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana (MMSY) must be completed on a priority basis and the projects, which were incomplete before 2021-22 should be completed by December, he said. In addition to this, he asked to close the tender process for all the projects with 100 per cent administrative approval in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Reviewing the ongoing projects under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) scheme, the principal secretary said the project should be completed on time and the pending DPR in the road and bridge sector should be submitted within the next week. If any project cannot be completed within the stipulated time due to unavoidable reasons, he suggested that the Finance department can be requested to extend the time period for submission of project completion report till March next year.

