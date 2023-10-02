Senior citizens are valuable assets of society: Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday called upon people to take care of senior citizens as they are the valuable assets of the society. In his message on the occasion of International Day for Older Persons, Naveen said, “Older people have experience and solutions to all kinds of social problems and we have to learn more from them. We have to take care for the peaceful and dignified life of older persons. The blessings of senior citizens are precious to us.”

Addressing a function organised by the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability (SSEPD) in virtual mode, the chief minister highlighted the various welfare schemes for senior citizens and said that the state government has added an additional four lakh beneficiaries to Madhubabu Pension Yojana.

Facilities such as old age homes, geriatric wards and physiotherapy centres in different hospitals have been made available for senior citizens. He called upon us to work collectively for the betterment and good health of older persons.

Minister for SSEPD Ashok Chandra Panda described senior citizens as the guardians of society while highlighting the commitment of the state government for social security, health services and quality of life for them. He also focused on various schemes and programmes of the department.

The meeting chaired by the principal secretary, of SSEPD, Sushil Kumar Lohani was also addressed by development commissioner Anu Garg and police commissioner, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Soumendra Priyadarshi. Bratati Harichandan, the director presented the activity report and special secretary Dilip Roy welcomed the guests. Capital Hospital, UNFPA and Site Savers India organised a health checkup camp, eye camp and an awareness campaign on the occasion.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday called upon people to take care of senior citizens as they are the valuable assets of the society. In his message on the occasion of International Day for Older Persons, Naveen said, “Older people have experience and solutions to all kinds of social problems and we have to learn more from them. We have to take care for the peaceful and dignified life of older persons. The blessings of senior citizens are precious to us.” Addressing a function organised by the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability (SSEPD) in virtual mode, the chief minister highlighted the various welfare schemes for senior citizens and said that the state government has added an additional four lakh beneficiaries to Madhubabu Pension Yojana. Facilities such as old age homes, geriatric wards and physiotherapy centres in different hospitals have been made available for senior citizens. He called upon us to work collectively for the betterment and good health of older persons.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Minister for SSEPD Ashok Chandra Panda described senior citizens as the guardians of society while highlighting the commitment of the state government for social security, health services and quality of life for them. He also focused on various schemes and programmes of the department. The meeting chaired by the principal secretary, of SSEPD, Sushil Kumar Lohani was also addressed by development commissioner Anu Garg and police commissioner, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Soumendra Priyadarshi. Bratati Harichandan, the director presented the activity report and special secretary Dilip Roy welcomed the guests. Capital Hospital, UNFPA and Site Savers India organised a health checkup camp, eye camp and an awareness campaign on the occasion.