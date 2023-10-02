Swachhata Hi Seva drive launched

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a nationwide cleanliness drive on October 1, prominent personalities, political leaders, government and social organisations came together to clean over 200 public places in Bhubaneswar. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and officials of ASI, Geological Survey of India along with the students took part in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ drive at the Khandagiri heritage site.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched the mass cleanliness drive at 144 different locations spanning 67 wards as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ and ‘Garbage Free Bhubaneswar’ initiatives. A large number of students took part in the drive at different locations in the presence of Mayor Sulochana Das, commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange and other officials.

To mark the occasion, East Coast Railway with the slogan ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ conducted a massive cleanliness drive in the city railway stations. ECoR general manager Manoj Sharma led the team at Bhubaneswar railway station. A Nukkad Natak was also performed to make passengers aware of the cleanliness by the East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation. The Fire Services department also organised mass cleanliness campaigns at the Bhubaneswar fire station and other locations.

BHUBANESWAR: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a nationwide cleanliness drive on October 1, prominent personalities, political leaders, government and social organisations came together to clean over 200 public places in Bhubaneswar. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and officials of ASI, Geological Survey of India along with the students took part in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ drive at the Khandagiri heritage site. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched the mass cleanliness drive at 144 different locations spanning 67 wards as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ and ‘Garbage Free Bhubaneswar’ initiatives. A large number of students took part in the drive at different locations in the presence of Mayor Sulochana Das, commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange and other officials. To mark the occasion, East Coast Railway with the slogan ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ conducted a massive cleanliness drive in the city railway stations. ECoR general manager Manoj Sharma led the team at Bhubaneswar railway station. A Nukkad Natak was also performed to make passengers aware of the cleanliness by the East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation. The Fire Services department also organised mass cleanliness campaigns at the Bhubaneswar fire station and other locations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });