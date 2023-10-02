Home States Odisha

Triple murder rocks Junagarh

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Shockwaves spread in the Junagarh area of Kalahandi district after three persons including a two-year-old kid were found brutally murdered at Sankarpala village on Sunday. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Raimati Majhi, her son Sibasakti (2) and an elderly man Mahendra Kumar (65).

Sources said at around 4 pm, locals spotted the bodies of the three deceased lying at a secluded place along Samkarpal-Dunda road. The throat of all three was slit. Besides, their bodies bore multiple cut marks. On being informed, Junagarh police rushed to the spot for investigation. Subsequently, a scientific team and dog squad were engaged to search for clues.

Junagarh IIC Sesadev Behera said prima facie, it appears the trio was murdered with a sharp weapon. The reason behind the ghastly murders is yet to be ascertained. The bodies were seized and sent to the hospital for postmortem. The weapon of offence is yet to be recovered. “A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Police are interrogating the villagers and relatives of the deceased. We hope to solve the case soon and arrest the killers,” Behera added.

While fear has gripped Sankarpala following the triple murder and villagers are tight-lipped about the incident, sources said Mahendra was Raimati’s neighbour. The deceased woman’s husband Braja Majhi had murdered his aunt over a land dispute nine years back. After being convicted by the court, he is currently lodged in jail.

